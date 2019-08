CD 1

None of Your Business Man

Raise Your Voice Joyce

Tell Me What You See

Normal People

Torch to Light

Talking Pictures

House of Keys

Dose Your Dreams

CD 2

Living in a Simulation

I Don't Wanna Live in This World Anymore

How to Die Happy

Two I's Closed

The One I Want Will Come for Me

Mechanical Bull

Accelerate

Came Down Wrong

Love Is an Island in the Sea

Joy Stops Time