Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/10/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 25/10/2026 à 08:00.
QOTSA chez Fallon - 25/10
Les Queens Of The Stone Age sont passés par le plateau du The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon pour y jouer "Where the goth girls at?". Perfecth sort vendredi prochain chez Matador Records. [plus d'infos]
Queens Of The Stone Age
LP : Perfecth
Label : Matador Records
Date de sortie : 30/10/2026
LP : Perfecth
Label : Matador Records
- Matador Records (724 hits)
Date de sortie : 30/10/2026
It's only love
Insignificant other
Where the goth girls at?
Mono
From the cliff
Sunday
Easy street
Phantom limb
Run away from the mob
Insignificant other
Where the goth girls at?
Mono
From the cliff
Sunday
Easy street
Phantom limb
Run away from the mob
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