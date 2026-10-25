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Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/10/2026 à 08:00.
Queens of the Stone Age - ... Like clockworkQOTSA chez Fallon - 25/10

Les Queens Of The Stone Age sont passés par le plateau du The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon pour y jouer "Where the goth girls at?". Perfecth sort vendredi prochain chez Matador Records. [plus d'infos]

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Queens Of The Stone Age-Perfecth
Queens Of The Stone Age
LP : Perfecth
Label : Matador Records
Date de sortie : 30/10/2026
It's only love
Insignificant other
Where the goth girls at?
Mono
From the cliff
Sunday
Easy street
Phantom limb
Run away from the mob

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