Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 12/10/2026 à 14:00.
Modéré le 12/10/2026 à 14:00.
Mental Cruelty clippe - 12/10
Echoes of a forlorn land de Mental Cruelty sort le 23 octobre chez Century Media. Le groupe en a dévoilé "Dämmerbruch" et "Ride of the Valkyries". [plus d'infos]
Mental Cruelty
LP : Echoes of a forlorn land
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 23/10/2026
LP : Echoes of a forlorn land
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (1042 hits)
Date de sortie : 23/10/2026
Weltennacht
Fenrir
Blood for blood
The serpent of midgard
Helheim
Draugar
Raise the raven banner
Cry of batariel
Frost
Dämmerbruch
Ride of the valkyries
Fenrir
Blood for blood
The serpent of midgard
Helheim
Draugar
Raise the raven banner
Cry of batariel
Frost
Dämmerbruch
Ride of the valkyries
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