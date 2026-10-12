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Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 12/10/2026 à 14:00.
Mental Cruelty-Echoes of a forlorn landMental Cruelty clippe - 12/10

Echoes of a forlorn land de Mental Cruelty sort le 23 octobre chez Century Media. Le groupe en a dévoilé "Dämmerbruch" et "Ride of the Valkyries". [plus d'infos]

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Mental Cruelty-Echoes of a forlorn land
Mental Cruelty
LP : Echoes of a forlorn land
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 23/10/2026
Weltennacht
Fenrir
Blood for blood
The serpent of midgard
Helheim
Draugar
Raise the raven banner
Cry of batariel
Frost
Dämmerbruch
Ride of the valkyries

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