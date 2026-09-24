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Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/09/2026 à 08:00.
Mental Cruelty-Echoes of a forlorn landMental Cruelty congelé - 24/09

Mental Cruelty sort son prochain album Echoes of a forlorn land le 23 octobre chez Century Media. En voici l'extrait "Frost". Le groupe sera de passage à Glazart à Paris le 4 décembre. [plus d'infos]

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Mental Cruelty-Echoes of a forlorn land
Mental Cruelty
LP : Echoes of a forlorn land
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 23/10/2026
Weltennacht
FenrirBlood for blood
The serpent of midgard
Helheim
Draugar
Raise the raven banner
Cry of batariel
Frost
Dämmerbruch
Ride of the valkyries

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