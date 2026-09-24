Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/09/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 24/09/2026 à 08:00.
Mental Cruelty congelé - 24/09
Mental Cruelty sort son prochain album Echoes of a forlorn land le 23 octobre chez Century Media. En voici l'extrait "Frost". Le groupe sera de passage à Glazart à Paris le 4 décembre. [plus d'infos]
Mental Cruelty
LP : Echoes of a forlorn land
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 23/10/2026
LP : Echoes of a forlorn land
Label : Century Media
- Century Media (996 hits)
Date de sortie : 23/10/2026
Weltennacht
FenrirBlood for blood
The serpent of midgard
Helheim
Draugar
Raise the raven banner
Cry of batariel
Frost
Dämmerbruch
Ride of the valkyries
FenrirBlood for blood
The serpent of midgard
Helheim
Draugar
Raise the raven banner
Cry of batariel
Frost
Dämmerbruch
Ride of the valkyries
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