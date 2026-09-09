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Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 09/09/2026 à 08:00.
Chat Pile - Who Loves The SunChat Pile au tombeau - 09/09

Le nouvel album de Chat Pile, Who loves the sun, est sorti vendredi dernier sur le label The Flenser. Le groupe en a profité pour proposer un clip pour le titre "Shrine". [plus d'infos]

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Chat Pile - Who Loves The Sun
Chat Pile
LP : Who loves the sun
Label : The Flenser
Style : Noise-rock
Date de sortie : 04/09/2026
Creature
Deep blue
Same rules
Pen I S mall
Shrine
Intruder
Christabel '26
Influence
Family funeral
October all the time



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