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Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 09/08/2026 à 18:30.
Cor De Lux - Year of the horseCor De Lux signe son prochain album chez Ipecac - 09/08

Le quatuor de post-punk/noise rock de Caroline du Nord Cor De Lux sortira son prochain album le 18 septembre 2026 via Ipecac, son nouveau label. Un extrait de Year of the horse est à découvrir à la suite avec le clip de "The cringe". [plus d'infos]

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Cor De Lux - Year of the horse
Cor De Lux
LP : Year of the horse
Label : Ipecac
Style : Post-Punk Noise
Date de sortie : 18/09/2026
Blind smile
The cringe
Ping pong
Cannibals
The western
Bread bag
The deli
Long face people
Strawberries

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