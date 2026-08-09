Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 09/08/2026 à 18:30.
Modéré le 09/08/2026 à 18:30.
Cor De Lux signe son prochain album chez Ipecac - 09/08
Le quatuor de post-punk/noise rock de Caroline du Nord Cor De Lux sortira son prochain album le 18 septembre 2026 via Ipecac, son nouveau label. Un extrait de Year of the horse est à découvrir à la suite avec le clip de "The cringe". [plus d'infos]
Cor De Lux
LP : Year of the horse
Label : Ipecac
Style : Post-Punk Noise
Date de sortie : 18/09/2026
LP : Year of the horse
Label : Ipecac
- Ipecac (917 hits)
Style : Post-Punk Noise
Date de sortie : 18/09/2026
Blind smile
The cringe
Ping pong
Cannibals
The western
Bread bag
The deli
Long face people
Strawberries
The cringe
Ping pong
Cannibals
The western
Bread bag
The deli
Long face people
Strawberries
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