Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 28/07/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 28/07/2026 à 08:00.
MetallicA en rédemption - 28/07
MetallicA a partagé un live de "Suicide & redemption" datant du 27 juillet 2009. Le morceau est tiré de Death magnetic. [plus d'infos]
MetallicA
LP : Death magnetic
Production : Rick Rubin
Date de sortie : 12/09/2008
LP : Death magnetic
Production : Rick Rubin
Date de sortie : 12/09/2008
That Was Just Your Life (7:10)
The End Of The Line (7:50)
Broken, Beat & Scarred (6:25)
The Day That Never Comes (7:55)
All Nightmare Long (8:01)
Cyanide (6:41)
The Unforgiven III (7:47)
The Judas Kiss (8:02)
Suicide & Redemption (Instrumental) (10:02)
My Apocalypse (5:01)
The End Of The Line (7:50)
Broken, Beat & Scarred (6:25)
The Day That Never Comes (7:55)
All Nightmare Long (8:01)
Cyanide (6:41)
The Unforgiven III (7:47)
The Judas Kiss (8:02)
Suicide & Redemption (Instrumental) (10:02)
My Apocalypse (5:01)
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