That Was Just Your Life (7:10)

The End Of The Line (7:50)

Broken, Beat & Scarred (6:25)

The Day That Never Comes (7:55)

All Nightmare Long (8:01)

Cyanide (6:41)

The Unforgiven III (7:47)

The Judas Kiss (8:02)

Suicide & Redemption (Instrumental) (10:02)

My Apocalypse (5:01)