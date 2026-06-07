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Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 07/06/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 07/06/2026 à 08:00.
Cattle Decapitation en vidéo - 07/06
Cattle Decapitation a monté une vidéo avec des images live pour son titre "Dead end residents" extrait de Terrasite. [plus d'infos]
Cattle Decapitation
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (804 hits)
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
Terrasitic adaptation
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
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