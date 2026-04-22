Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 22/04/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 22/04/2026 à 08:00.
Les gens de Skindred - 22/04
Skindred a posé des images sur "My people", un titre présent sur You got this sorti ce vendredi 17 avril chez Earache Records. [plus d'infos]
Skindred
LP : You got this
Label : Earache Records
Date de sortie : 17/04/2026
LP : You got this
Label : Earache Records
- Earache Records (530 hits)
Date de sortie : 17/04/2026
You got this
Can I get a
Born fe dis
This is the sound
Broke
Glass
Big 'em up
Do it like this
My people
Give thanks
Can I get a
Born fe dis
This is the sound
Broke
Glass
Big 'em up
Do it like this
My people
Give thanks
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