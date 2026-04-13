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Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 13/04/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 13/04/2026 à 08:00.
Enter Shikari se perd par surprise - 13/04
C'est sans aucune promotion et annonce préalable que Enter Shikari a sorti son nouvel album, Lose your self, vendredi dernier. Ce dernier se découvre dans son intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
LP : Lose your self
Date de sortie : 10/04/2026
LP : Lose your self
Date de sortie : 10/04/2026
Lose your self
Find out the hard way...
Dead in the water
Demons
The flick of a switch I.
I can't keep my hands clean
It's ok
The flick of a switch II.
Shipwrecked!
Spaceship earth (I. avec Abandon)
Spaceship earth (II. Angoscioso)
Spaceship earth (III. Maestoso)
Find out the hard way...
Dead in the water
Demons
The flick of a switch I.
I can't keep my hands clean
It's ok
The flick of a switch II.
Shipwrecked!
Spaceship earth (I. avec Abandon)
Spaceship earth (II. Angoscioso)
Spaceship earth (III. Maestoso)
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