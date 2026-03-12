Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 12/03/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 12/03/2026 à 08:00.
Venom passeur d'âme - 12/03
Venom sortira un nouvel album le 1er mai, Into oblivion. Un extrait est dispo : "Lay down your soul". [plus d'infos]
venom
LP : Into oblivion
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 01/05/2026
LP : Into oblivion
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (995 hits)
Date de sortie : 01/05/2026
Into oblivion
Lay down your soul
Nevermore
Man & beast
Death the leveller
As above so below
Kicked outta hell
Legend
Live loud
Metal bloody metal
Dogs of war
Deathwitch
Unholy mother
Lay down your soul
Nevermore
Man & beast
Death the leveller
As above so below
Kicked outta hell
Legend
Live loud
Metal bloody metal
Dogs of war
Deathwitch
Unholy mother
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