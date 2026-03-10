Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 10/03/2026 à 08:00.
Mastodon - The hunterDu Mastodon au BOA - 10/03

Mastodon jouant "Steambreather" au Bloodstock Open Air l'an dernier, c'est par là. Le morceau figure sur Emperor of sand. [plus d'infos]

Mastodon - Emperor of sand
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god

