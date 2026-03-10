Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 10/03/2026 à 08:00.
Modéré le 10/03/2026 à 08:00.
Du Mastodon au BOA - 10/03
Mastodon jouant "Steambreather" au Bloodstock Open Air l'an dernier, c'est par là. Le morceau figure sur Emperor of sand. [plus d'infos]
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
- Reprise Records (616 hits)
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires