Pain Magazine en tournée - 13/02
Les prochaines dates de concerts de Pain Magazine ont été ajoutées à l'agenda. [plus d'infos]
Pain Magazine [ Pain Magazine: Bandcamp (45 hits) ]
19 février 2026: HACKNEY / LONDRES (UK) - Oslo
04 mars 2026: LIMOGES (87) - Calm A Limoges
05 mars 2026: SAINT JEAN DE VEDAS (34) - Victoire 2 (+ Buzzkill)
06 mars 2026: BIARRITZ (64) - Atabal (+ Meule)
02 avril 2026: CENON (33) - Le Rocher de Palmer (+ Birds In Row + Maelstrom + Louisahhh!!! + Quentin Sauvé)
09 avril 2026: LYON (69) - L'Épicerie Moderne (+ Birds In Row + Maelstrom + Louisahhh!!!)
15 avril 2026: WASQUEHAL (59) - The Black Lab (+ Birds In Row + Maelstrom + Louisahhh!!! + Beasts)
04 juin 2026: AIX EN PROVENCE (13) - 6Mic
