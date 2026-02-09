Posté par Ted.
Nick Wheeldon sort un nouvel album en mars - 09/02
Nick Wheeldon accompagné de The Living Painting va livrer le 27 mars un nouveau chapitre de sa discographie : Tadpoles (Le Pop Club / Modulor). On peut en écouter un extrait avec "You can't have it all". L'artiste part en tournée en mars, ses dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Nick Wheeldon [ nickwheeldon.com: Site officiel ]
13 mars 2026: PARIS - Chair de Poule
19 mars 2026: ANGOULEME - La Girafe
21 mars 2026: BORDEAUX - Fihalo's Hideaway
22 mars 2026: TOURS - Super 9
03 avril 2026: TOULOUSE - Ravelin (avec The Living Paintings)
04 avril 2026: BORDEAUX - Pulp (avec The Living Paintings)
05 avril 2026: BEARN - Pingouin Alternatif (avec The Living Paintings)
07 avril 2026: NANTES - Lune Froide (avec The Living Paintings)
08 avril 2026: RENNES - Péniche Antipode (avec The Living Paintings)
09 avril 2026: MANS - Le Lézard (avec The Living Paintings)
10 avril 2026: MONTREUIL - Le Chinois (avec The Living Paintings)
11 avril 2026: LILLE - La Malterie
