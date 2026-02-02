Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 02/02/2026 à 08:00.
The Offspring-SuperchargedThe Offspring cherche à être numéro 1 - 02/02

Un live de "Looking out for #1" de The Offspring est dispo par ici. Morceau figurant sur Supercharged. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaireCommenter- Classer cet élément
The Offspring-Supercharged
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Concord Records
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here

Twitter
CommenterCommenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page