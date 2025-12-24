LP : The weight of sound: Century MediaDate de sortie : 23/01/2026

Everblack (feat. David Simonich)

Blüdgod (feat. Taylor Barber)

Neversleep (feat. Myke Terry)

King down

The undertow (feat. Karl Schubach)

The weight of sound

Crossing nails

Dystopia (feat. Jesse Leach)

Sinner

Don't breathe

Coma wave