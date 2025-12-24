Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/12/2025 à 08:00.
Crystal Lake-The weight of soundCrystal Lake ne dort jamais - 24/12

Crystal Lake propose un clip pour "Neversleep". Le morceau sera présent sur The weight of sound attendu pour le 23 janvier chez Century Media. [plus d'infos]

Crystal Lake-The weight of sound
Crystal Lake
LP : The weight of sound
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 23/01/2026
Everblack (feat. David Simonich)
Blüdgod (feat. Taylor Barber)
Neversleep (feat. Myke Terry)
King down
The undertow (feat. Karl Schubach)
The weight of sound
Crossing nails
Dystopia (feat. Jesse Leach)
Sinner
Don't breathe
Coma wave

