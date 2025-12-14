Posté par M!ke.
Gatecreeper en live session - 14/12
Un session live au Cactus Garden de de Gatecreeper est en ligne. [plus d'infos]
Gatecreeper
LP : Dark superstition
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
Dead star
Oblivion
The black curtain
Masterpiece of chaos
Superstitious vision
A chilling aura
Caught in the treads
Flesh habit
Mistaken for dead
Tears fall from the sky
