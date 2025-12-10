Infos précédentes :
Kreator prône l'anarchie satanique - 10/12
Kreator a lâché un nouvel extrait de Krushers of the world avec ce "Satanic anarchy" dont le clip figure dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
Kreator
LP : Krushers of the world
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 16/01/2026
Seven serpents
Satanic anarchy
Krushers of the world
Tränenpalast
Barbarian
Blood of our blood
Combatants
Psychotic imperator
Deathscream
Loyal to the grave
