Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/11/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 29/11/2025 à 08:00.
Du live sauvage de Powerwolf - 29/11
Powerwolf sortira un nouvel album live Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) le 27 février chez Nuclear Blast. Premier extrait avec "Armata Strigoi". [plus d'infos]
POWERWOLF
Live : Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 27/02/2026
Live : Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (947 hits)
Date de sortie : 27/02/2026
Live at Olympiahalle
Intro - Monumental mass theme
Bless´em with the blade
Incense & iron
Army of the night
Sinners of the seven seas
Amen & attack
Dancing with the dead
Armata strigoi
1589
Demons are a girl's best friend
Stossgebet
Fire & forgive
We don't wanna be no saints
Alive or undead
Heretic hunters
Sainted by the storm
Blood for blood (Faoladh)
Sanctified with dynamite
We drink your blood
Werewolves of Armenia
Intro - Monumental mass theme
Bless´em with the blade
Incense & iron
Army of the night
Sinners of the seven seas
Amen & attack
Dancing with the dead
Armata strigoi
1589
Demons are a girl's best friend
Stossgebet
Fire & forgive
We don't wanna be no saints
Alive or undead
Heretic hunters
Sainted by the storm
Blood for blood (Faoladh)
Sanctified with dynamite
We drink your blood
Werewolves of Armenia
Live in Oberhausen
Intro - monumental mass theme
Faster than the flame
Incense & iron
Cardinal sin
Amen & attack
Dancing with the dead
Armata strigoi
Beast of Gevaudan
Stossgebet
Demons are a girl's best friend
Fire & forgive
Where the wild wolves have gone
Sainted by the storm
Army of the night
Blood for blood
Let there be night
Sanctified with dynamite
We drink your blood
Werewolves of Armenia
Intro - monumental mass theme
Faster than the flame
Incense & iron
Cardinal sin
Amen & attack
Dancing with the dead
Armata strigoi
Beast of Gevaudan
Stossgebet
Demons are a girl's best friend
Fire & forgive
Where the wild wolves have gone
Sainted by the storm
Army of the night
Blood for blood
Let there be night
Sanctified with dynamite
We drink your blood
Werewolves of Armenia
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires