Infos précédentes :
- Headbang Festival 2026
- Eurockéennes de Belfort 2026 : les premiers noms !
- Rise of the Northstar @ GMM
- Rise of the NorthStar en falcon
- Rise Of The Northstar te montre son style Saïen
- Rise of the NorthStar en replay
- ROTNS en Air Max
- Rise of the NorthStar avec un Landmvrks
- Retour aux fondamentaux pour ROTN
- Rise of the NorthStar en tournée
Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 21/11/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 21/11/2025 à 08:00.
Headbang Festival 2026 - 21/11
Le Headbang Festival se tiendra les 7 et 8 mars prochain au 6Mic à Aix-En -Provence. Le programme qui comprend, entre autres, Rise of the NorthStar, Carpenter Brut, Shaârghot, Verdun ou encore Fange, est à la suite [plus d'infos]
JOUR 1 - Samedi 07.03.2026
Rise of the Northstar
Ten56.
Aurore
Soul Splitter
Spleen
Sorcerer
Headbussa
JOUR 2 - Dimanche 08.03.2026
Carpenter Brut
Harakiri for the Sky
Shaârghot
Verdun
Doodeskader
Yarostan
Fange
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires