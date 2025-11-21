Infos précédentes :

Garmonbozia 25 ansHeadbang Festival 2026 - 21/11

Le Headbang Festival se tiendra les 7 et 8 mars prochain au 6Mic à Aix-En -Provence. Le programme qui comprend, entre autres, Rise of the NorthStar, Carpenter Brut, Shaârghot, Verdun ou encore Fange, est à la suite [plus d'infos]

JOUR 1 - Samedi 07.03.2026

Rise of the Northstar
Ten56.
Aurore
Soul Splitter
Spleen
Sorcerer
Headbussa

JOUR 2 - Dimanche 08.03.2026

Carpenter Brut
Harakiri for the Sky
Shaârghot
Verdun
Doodeskader
Yarostan
Fange

