Le Roadburn de l'an prochain (16-19 avril, Tilburg, Pays-Bas) continue de construire son affiche avec notamment Oathbreaker et Unsane qui rejoignent Coalesce, Kiss The Anus Of A Black Cat, Pain Magazine, Slift... La liste complète est dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
les groupes pour le moment :
Agriculture (performing "The Spiritual Sound")
Ak'chamel
Aya
Backengrillen (Refused)
Billy Woods
Blackwater Holylight (performing "Not Here Not Gone")
Coalesce
Crippling Alcoholism
Habak
Haress
Heaven In Her Arms" (performing "White Halo" & The End Of Purification")
Inter Arma (performing "The Cavern")
Kiss The Anus Of A Black Cat
Kowloon Walled City
Krallice (artist in residence)
Mandy, Indiana
Maruja
Milkweed
Oathbreaker (performing "Rheia")
Orcutt Sheller Miller
Pain Magazine
Primitive Man (performing "Observance" & "Rememberance")
Prostitute
Quest Master
RÓIS
Saetia
Shearling
SLIFT
Slow Crush (performing "Aurora" & "Thirst")
Slowhole
Truck Violence
Unsane (performing "Occupational Hazard")
Warning
World Peace
