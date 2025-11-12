les groupes pour le moment :



Agriculture (performing "The Spiritual Sound")

Ak'chamel

Aya

Backengrillen (Refused)

Billy Woods

Blackwater Holylight (performing "Not Here Not Gone")

Coalesce

Crippling Alcoholism

Habak

Haress

Heaven In Her Arms" (performing "White Halo" & The End Of Purification")

Inter Arma (performing "The Cavern")

Kiss The Anus Of A Black Cat

Kowloon Walled City

Krallice (artist in residence)

Mandy, Indiana

Maruja

Milkweed

Oathbreaker (performing "Rheia")

Orcutt Sheller Miller

Pain Magazine

Primitive Man (performing "Observance" & "Rememberance")

Prostitute

Quest Master

RÓIS

Saetia

Shearling

SLIFT

Slow Crush (performing "Aurora" & "Thirst")

Slowhole

Truck Violence

Unsane (performing "Occupational Hazard")

Warning

World Peace