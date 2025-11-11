Infos précédentes :

Sylosis-The pathSylosis envoie du bois (mort) au Download - 11/11

Sylosis a mis une vidéo live de son titre "Deadwood" capté au dernier Download. [plus d'infos]

Sylosis-A Sign Of Things To Come
Sylosis
LP : A sign of things to come
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 08/09/2023
Deadwood
A sign of things to come
Pariahs
Poison for the lost
Descent
Absent
Eye for an eye
Judas
Thorns
A godless throne

