Sylosis envoie du bois (mort) au Download - 11/11
Sylosis a mis une vidéo live de son titre "Deadwood" capté au dernier Download. [plus d'infos]
Sylosis
LP : A sign of things to come
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 08/09/2023
Deadwood
A sign of things to come
Pariahs
Poison for the lost
Descent
Absent
Eye for an eye
Judas
Thorns
A godless throne
