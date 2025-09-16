Infos précédentes :

Dropkick Murphys - Signed and Sealed in BloodDes clopes et de l'après-rasage pour les Dropkick - 16/09

Les Dropkick Murphys sortent leur prochain opus, For the people, le 10 octobre. Nouvel extrait ici avec "Chesterfields and aftershave". [plus d'infos]

Dropkick Murphys-For the people
Dropkick Murphys
LP : For the people
Date de sortie : 10/10/2025
Who'll stand with us?
Longshot (feat. The Scratch)
The big man
Chesterfields and aftershave
Bury the bones (feat. The Mary Wallopers)
Kids games
Sooner kill 'em first
Fiending for the lies
Streetlights
School days over (feat. Billy Bragg)
The vultures circle high (feat. Al Barr)
One last goodbye (Tribute to Shane) (feat. The Scratch)
Bonus songs
Dropped on my head
Take your bow
Straight edge (I liked you better)
A hero among many
Sirens
Etching

