Infos précédentes :
- La vérité de The Offspring
- The Offspring Pinkpop 2001
- Qu'est-il arrivé à The Offspring au Pinkpop ?
- Dernière fois pour The Offspring
- Dexter chez les Beach Boys
- Tombent The Offspring
- The Offspring sont Ok en 8-bit et en jeu vidéo
- UV & The Offspring dans MetalXS
- Quand un prof de batterie de jazz se met à du Offspring
- La dernière fois pour The Offspring
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 01/09/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 01/09/2025 à 08:00.
La vérité de The Offspring - 01/09
The Offspring ont clippé "Truth in fiction". Le morceau est présent sur Supercharged sorti en octobre l'an dernier. [plus d'infos]
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Concord Records
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
LP : Supercharged
Label : Concord Records
- Concord Records (35 hits)
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires