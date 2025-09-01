Infos précédentes :

The Offspring-SuperchargedLa vérité de The Offspring - 01/09

The Offspring ont clippé "Truth in fiction". Le morceau est présent sur Supercharged sorti en octobre l'an dernier. [plus d'infos]

The Offspring-Supercharged
The Offspring
LP : Supercharged
Label : Concord Records
Date de sortie : 11/10/2024
Looking out for #1
Light it up
The fall guy
Make it all right
Ok, but this is the last time
Truth in fiction
Come to Brazil
Get some
Hanging by a thread
You can't get there from here

