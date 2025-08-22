Posté par M!ke.
Obituary @ Summer Breeze - 22/08
Le set d'Obituary au dernier Summer Breeze est à revoir dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
Obituary
LP : Dying of everything
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 13/01/2023
Barely alive
The wrong time
Without a conscience
War
Dying of everything
My will to live
By the dawn
Weaponize the hate
Torn apart
Be warned
