Chevelle-Bright as blasphemyEcoute le blasphème de Chevelle - 22/08

Chevelle a sort son nouvel effort studio, Bright as blasphemy, le 15 août chez Alchemy Recordings. Il s'écoute en entier ci-après. [plus d'infos]

Chevelle-Bright as blasphemy
Chevelle
LP : Bright as blasphemy
Date de sortie : 15/08/2025
Pale horse
Rabbit hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)
Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)
Hallucinations
Wolves (Love & light)
Karma goddess
Blood out in the fields
Ai phobias
Shocked at the end of the world

