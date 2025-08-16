Spaceship landing : a tribute to Kyuss sortira le 31 octobre chez Witching Buzz, parmi les 21 reprises venues du monde entier, on notera celles des Français de DoctoR DooM ("Space cadet"), Poste 942 ("Demon cleaner") et Mercure ("Size queen"). [ plus d'infos ]

Amammoth (Australia) - Son of a Bitch

Mörkekraft (Norway) - Writhe

Sonic Wolves (Italy) - Thumb

Rhino (Italy) - Green Machine

Gurnslinger (Jersey) - Molten Universe

Void Cruiser (Finland) - 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)

King Howl (Italy) - Freedom Run

Rainbow Bridge (Italy) - Apothecaries' Weight

Fuzz Evil (USA) - Supa Scoopa and Mighty Scoop

3 Wheeler Band (Mexico) - 100°

DoctoR DooM (France) - Space Cadet

Poste 942 (France) - Demon Cleaner

ISAAK (Italy) - Odyssey

Folwark (Italy) - Whitewater

Abel Blood (USA) - Caterpillar March

Epic Down (Germany) - Hurricane

Loose Sutures (Italy) - One Inch Man

Wet Cactus (Spain) - Phototropic

Wolfnaut (Norway) - El Rodeo

Mercure (France) - Size Queen