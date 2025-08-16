Infos précédentes :

Posté par Oli.
Modéré le 16/08/2025 à 14:03.
Poste 942 - Extended play ²Spaceship Landing, le tribute à Kyuss - 16/08

Spaceship landing : a tribute to Kyuss sortira le 31 octobre chez Witching Buzz, parmi les 21 reprises venues du monde entier, on notera celles des Français de DoctoR DooM ("Space cadet"), Poste 942 ("Demon cleaner") et Mercure ("Size queen").
Amammoth (Australia) - Son of a Bitch
Mörkekraft (Norway) - Writhe
Sonic Wolves (Italy) - Thumb
Rhino (Italy) - Green Machine
Gurnslinger (Jersey) - Molten Universe
Void Cruiser (Finland) - 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
King Howl (Italy) - Freedom Run
Rainbow Bridge (Italy) - Apothecaries' Weight
Fuzz Evil (USA) - Supa Scoopa and Mighty Scoop
3 Wheeler Band (Mexico) - 100°
DoctoR DooM (France) - Space Cadet
Poste 942 (France) - Demon Cleaner
ISAAK (Italy) - Odyssey
Folwark (Italy) - Whitewater
Abel Blood (USA) - Caterpillar March
Epic Down (Germany) - Hurricane
Loose Sutures (Italy) - One Inch Man
Wet Cactus (Spain) - Phototropic
Wolfnaut (Norway) - El Rodeo
Mercure (France) - Size Queen

