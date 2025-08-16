Infos précédentes :
- Spaceship Landing, le tribute à Kyuss
- John Garcia a monté un groupe avec 1 Mastodon et 2 KTB
- Brant Bjork en France en trio
- Unida de passage à Paris
- Hermano sort un nouvel album
- Le desert rock a un film
- Soirées hommage à Taylor Hawkins, les détails
- Une reprise de Motorhead avec un cast de luxe
- Encore des news pour Foo Fighters!
- Stöner veut de la binouze
Amammoth (Australia) - Son of a Bitch
Mörkekraft (Norway) - Writhe
Sonic Wolves (Italy) - Thumb
Rhino (Italy) - Green Machine
Gurnslinger (Jersey) - Molten Universe
Void Cruiser (Finland) - 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
King Howl (Italy) - Freedom Run
Rainbow Bridge (Italy) - Apothecaries' Weight
Fuzz Evil (USA) - Supa Scoopa and Mighty Scoop
3 Wheeler Band (Mexico) - 100°
DoctoR DooM (France) - Space Cadet
Poste 942 (France) - Demon Cleaner
ISAAK (Italy) - Odyssey
Folwark (Italy) - Whitewater
Abel Blood (USA) - Caterpillar March
Epic Down (Germany) - Hurricane
Loose Sutures (Italy) - One Inch Man
Wet Cactus (Spain) - Phototropic
Wolfnaut (Norway) - El Rodeo
Mercure (France) - Size Queen
