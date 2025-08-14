Posté par Ted.
Spartak Shame FC - 14/08
Shame continue de teaser son nouvel album, Cutthroat, avec un troisième single/clip vidéo nommé "Spartak". L'album est attendu pour le 5 septembre via Dead Oceans. [plus d'infos]
Shame
LP : Cutthroat
Label : Dead Oceans
Style : Post-punk
Date de sortie : 05/09/2025
Cutthroat
Cowards around
Quiet life
Nothing better
Plaster
Spartak
To and fro
Lampião
After party
Screwdriver
Packshot
Axis of evil
