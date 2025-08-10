Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 10/08/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 10/08/2025 à 08:00.
John 5 est déviant - 10/08
John 5 revient avec un nouvel album le 10 octobre, intitulé Ghost. Le single "Deviant" se découvre ici-même. C'est Stephen Perkins (Connu pour avoir jiuter notamment avec Jane's Addiction, Porno for Pyros, etc.) qui officie derrière les fûts sur le titre tandis que Bryan Beller de The Aristocrats est à la basse. [plus d'infos]
John 5
LP : Ghost
Date de sortie : 10/10/2025
Wicked world
Deviant (Ft. Stephen Perkins)
Strung out
L.A. express
Hollywood story
Fiend (Ft. Kenny Aronoff)
Ghost
Moon glow (Ft. Matt Bissonette et Marco Minnemann)
You, me and the devil makes three (Ft. Tommy Lee)
Executioner (Ft. Gregg Bissonette)
