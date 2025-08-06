Posté par M!ke.
Obituary au mauvais moment - 06/08
"The wrong time" d'Obituary lors du Wacken Open Air 2025, c'est à revoir sur le net. Le morceau est extrait de Dying of everything. [plus d'infos]
Obituary
LP : Dying of everything
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 13/01/2023
Barely alive
The wrong time
Without a conscience
War
Dying of everything
My will to live
By the dawn
Weaponize the hate
Torn apart
Be warned
