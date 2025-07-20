Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/07/2025 à 08:00.
Slaughter to Prevail-GrizzlyLe grizzly de Slaughter to Prevail rugit - 20/07

Le nouvel album de Slaughter to Prevail est sorti. Grizzly s'écoute en intégralité ici même. [plus d'infos]

Slaughter to Prevail-Grizzly
Slaughter to Prevail
LP : Grizzly
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 18/07/2025
Banditos
Russian grizzly in America
Imdead (feat. Ronnie Radke de Falling in Reverse)
Babayka
Viking
Koschei
Song 3 (feat. Babymetal)
Lift that shit
Behelit
Rodina
Conflict
Kid of darkness
1984

