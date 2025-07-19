Infos précédentes :
Tiré de son live This is not a drill: live from Prague prévu au ciné les 23 et 27 juillet, Roger Waters vient de partager "Have a cigar". [plus d'infos]
Roger Waters
Live : This is not a drill: live from Prague
Date de sortie : 01/08/2025
Live : This is not a drill: live from Prague
Date de sortie : 01/08/2025
Introduction
Comfortably numb
The happiest days of our lives
Another brick in the wall, Pt. 2
Another brick in the wall, Pt. 3
The powers that be
The bravery of being out of range
The bar part 1
Have a cigar
Wish you were here
Shine on you crazy diamond
Sheep
In the flesh
Run like hell
Déjà vu
Is this the life we really want?
Money
Us and them
Any colour you like
Brain damage
Comfortably numb
