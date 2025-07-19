Infos précédentes :

Red Hot Chili PeppersRHCP @ Pinkpop 2006 - 19/07

Les Red Hot Chili Peppers sont passés en Europe par le Pinkpop en 2006, en pleine promotion de Stadium arcadium. Leur set est à revoir ici. [plus d'infos]

Red Hot Chili Peppers : Stadium arcadium
Red Hot Chili Peppers
LP : Stadium arcadium
Date de sortie : 09/05/2006
Dani california
Snow (hey oh)
Charlie
Stadium arcadium
Hump de bump
She's only 18
Slow cheetah
Torture me
Strip my mind
Especially in Michigan
Warlocks
C'mon girl
Wet sand
Hey
Desecration smile
Tell me baby
Hard to concentrate
21st century
She looks to me
Readymade
If
Make you feel better
Animal bar
So much I
Storm in a teacup
We believe
Turn it again
Death of a martian

