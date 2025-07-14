Posté par M!ke.
Filter en ultra édition - 14/07
Filter sortira The algorithm: ultra edition le 8 août. Cette version étendue et remasterisée de The algorithm parue en 2023 présentera des inédits dont ce "All the good" qu'on te propose ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Filter
LP : The algorithm: ultra edition
Date de sortie : 08/08/2025
All the good
A sort of homecoming (Reprise de U2)
The drowning
Up against the wall
For the beaten
Obliteration
Say it again
Face down
Summer child
Threshing floor
Be careful what you wish for
Burn out the sun
Command Z
Burn out the sun (Julian Gray remix)
Obliteration (Sean Beaven remix)
Obliteration (Charlie Clouser remix)
Obliteration (Richard Patrick remix)
Murica
Thoughts and prayers
Bad guy (Reprise de Billie Eilish)
