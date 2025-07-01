Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 01/07/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 01/07/2025 à 08:00.
Vola ne se séparera pas en tournée - 01/07
Actuellement en tournée européenne, Vola a posé des images live sur leur titre "We will not disband". Le morceau était paru sur Friend of a phantom. [plus d'infos]
Vola
LP : Friend of a phantom
Date de sortie : 01/11/2024
LP : Friend of a phantom
Date de sortie : 01/11/2024
Cannibal (feat. Anders Friden of In Flames)
Break my lying tongue
We will not disband
Glass mannequin
Bleed out
Paper wolf
I don't know how we got here
Hollow kid
Tray
Break my lying tongue
We will not disband
Glass mannequin
Bleed out
Paper wolf
I don't know how we got here
Hollow kid
Tray
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires