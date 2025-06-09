Infos précédentes :
Roger aurait aimé que tu sois là - 09/06
Un live de "Wish you wish here" de Pink Floyd par Roger Waters en solo, capté à Prague, est à mater par là. This is not a drill: live from Prague dont le titre est exrait, sera diffusé au cinéma les 23 et 27 juillet. L'album live sortira quant à lui le 1er août. [plus d'infos]
Roger Waters
Introduction
Comfortably numb
The happiest days of our lives
Another brick in the wall, Pt. 2
Another brick in the wall, Pt. 3
The powers that be
The bravery of being out of range
The bar part 1
Have a cigar
Wish you were here
Shine on you crazy diamond
Sheep
In the flesh
Run like hell
Déjà vu
Is this the life we really want?
Money
Us and them
Any colour you like
Brain damage
Comfortably numb
