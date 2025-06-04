Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 04/06/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 04/06/2025 à 08:00.
John Butler tellement désolé - 04/06
John Butler sortira son nouvel album Prism le 5 septembre via Because Music. Artwork et trackliste sont à découvrir par ici. Un nouveau single, live, "So sorry", a également été dévoilé. [plus d'infos]
John Butler
LP : Prism
Label : Because Music
Date de sortie : 05/09/2025
LP : Prism
Label : Because Music
- Because Music: Site Officiel (343 hits)
Date de sortie : 05/09/2025
Going solo
King of California
Gets no better
So sorry
The way back
Doing just fine
Hand in mine
Trippin on you
Outa my head
Let yourself go
Leave the rest to earth
Wings to fly
King of California
Gets no better
So sorry
The way back
Doing just fine
Hand in mine
Trippin on you
Outa my head
Let yourself go
Leave the rest to earth
Wings to fly
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires