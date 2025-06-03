Posté par M!ke.
Quand Daniel remixe The Cure - 03/06
"Drone:nodrone" de The Cure a été remixé par l'artiste anglais Daniel Avery. Ce sera présent sur Mixes of a lost world attendu pour le 13 juin. [plus d'infos]
The Cure
Compilation : Mixes of a lost world
Date de sortie : 13/06/2025
I can never say goodbye (Paul Oakenfold 'cinematic' remix)
Endsong (Orbital remix)
Drone:nodrone (Daniel Avery remix)
All i ever am (Meera remix)
A fragile thing (Âme remix)
And nothing is forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning remix)
Warsong (Daybreakers remix)
Alone (Four Tet remix)
I can never say goodbye (Mental Overdrive remix)
And nothing is forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden remix)
A fragile thing (Sally C remix)
Endsong (Gregor Tresher remix)
Warsong (Omid 16b remix)
Drone:nodrone (Anja Schneider remix)
Alone (Shanti Celeste 'February blues' remix)
All I ever am (Mura Masa remix)
I can never say goodbye (Craven Faults rework)
Drone:nodrone (Joycut 'anti-gravitational' remix)
And nothing is forever (Trentemøller rework)
Warsong (Chino Moreno remix)
Alone (ex-Easter Island Head remix)
All I ever am (65daysofstatic remix)
A fragile thing (The Twilight Sad remix)
Endsong (Mogwai remix)
