SFTP, un dernier album et puis s'en va - 02/06
Les new-yorkais de Stray From The Path ont lâché par surprise un nouvel album ce vendredi, Clockworked, via SharpTone Records. Ça, c'est pour la bonne nouvelle. Par contre, le versant moins sympa, c'est que le groupe a annoncé qu'il tirait sa révérence au terme des dates de sa tournée 2025. Un clip a été lâché pour "Shot caller". [plus d'infos]
Stray From The Path
LP : Clockworked
Production : Will Putney
Enregistrement : Will Putney
Mixage : Will Putney
Mastering : Will Putney
Label : SharpTone Records
Date de sortie : 30/05/2025
Kubrick stare
Fuck them all to hell
Shot caller
Can't help myself
Clockworked (Feat. Flo de Landmvrks)
Shocker
Bodies in the dark (Feat. Jeff Moreira)
Can I have your autograph?
You're not that guy
A life in four chapters
