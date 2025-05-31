Infos précédentes :
Le blasphème de Chevelle - 31/05
Chevelle a sorti "Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)". Un nouveau titre qui apparaîtra au tracklisting de Bright as blasphemy prévu pour le 15 août chez Alchemy Recordings. [plus d'infos]
Chevelle
LP : Bright as blasphemy
Date de sortie : 15/08/2025
Pale horse
Rabbit hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)
Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)
Hallucinations
Wolves (Love & light)
Karma goddess
Blood out in the fields
Ai phobias
Shocked at the end of the world
