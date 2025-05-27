Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 27/05/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 27/05/2025 à 08:00.
Wormsand en tournée - 27/05
La formation doom Wormsand a annoncé une série de dates de concerts dont la plupart se feront en compagnie de Witchfinder. Elles se trouvent à la suite. [plus d'infos]
07 juin 2025: TOULOUSE (31) - Le Rex
20 juin 2025: CLISSON (44) - Hellfest (+ Witchfinder)
27 juin 2025: MANIGOD (74) - Namass Pamouss Fest
28 juin 2025: DIJON (21) - Les Tanneries (+ Witchfinder)
29 juin 2025: BOURLON - Rock In Bourlon Fest (+ Witchfinder)
01 juillet 2025: BRUXELLES (BE) - La Source (+ Witchfinder)
04 juillet 2025: BOURNEMOUTH (UK) - Anvil Rock Bar (+ Witchfinder)
05 juillet 2025: BRISTOL (UK) - The Gryphon (+ Witchfinder)
06 juillet 2025: LONDRES (UK) - Stoomfest (+ Witchfinder)
15 août 2025: SAILLANT (63) - Volcano Sessions
16 août 2025: NASBINALS (48) - Mordor Fest
20 juin 2025: CLISSON (44) - Hellfest (+ Witchfinder)
27 juin 2025: MANIGOD (74) - Namass Pamouss Fest
28 juin 2025: DIJON (21) - Les Tanneries (+ Witchfinder)
29 juin 2025: BOURLON - Rock In Bourlon Fest (+ Witchfinder)
01 juillet 2025: BRUXELLES (BE) - La Source (+ Witchfinder)
04 juillet 2025: BOURNEMOUTH (UK) - Anvil Rock Bar (+ Witchfinder)
05 juillet 2025: BRISTOL (UK) - The Gryphon (+ Witchfinder)
06 juillet 2025: LONDRES (UK) - Stoomfest (+ Witchfinder)
15 août 2025: SAILLANT (63) - Volcano Sessions
16 août 2025: NASBINALS (48) - Mordor Fest
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires