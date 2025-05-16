Infos précédentes :
Rise of the NorthStar en tournée - 16/05
Dans l'attente de la sortie de leur nouvel album, Rise Of The Northstar a publié les dates de sa prochaine tournée. Elles se trouvent à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Rise Of The Northstar [ rotnsofficial: Facebook (15 hits) ]
08 juin 2025: NANCY - Heavy Week-End
13 juin 2025: LEEUWARDEN (NL) - Into The Grave
19 juin 2025: COPENHAGUE (DK) - Copenhell
22 juin 2025: ANVERS (BE) - Graspop Metal Meeting
28 juin 2025: SPALENE PORICI (CZ) - Basinfirefest
04 juillet 2025: PECS (HU) - Rockmarathon
25 juillet 2025: PLOVDIV (BG) - Hills Of Rock
26 juillet 2025: GOLDENSTEDT (DE) - Afdreiht Un Buten
31 juillet 2025: ROITZSCHJORA (DE) - Full Rewind
15 août 2025: SULINGEN (DE) - Reload Festival
22 août 2025: BAR LE DUC (55) - Watts A Bar
24 août 2025: SAINT-FLOUR (15) - Furios Fest
25 août 2025: CHÂTEAU-GONTIER (53) - V And B Fest
04 novembre 2025: LILLE (59) - Splendid (+ Get The Shot)
05 novembre 2025: DIJON (21) - La Vapeur (+ Get The Shot)
06 novembre 2025: STRASBOURG (67) - Point d'Eau (+ Get The Shot)
07 novembre 2025: LYON (69) - Transbordeur (+ Get The Shot)
08 novembre 2025: MONTPELLIER (34) - Rockstore (+ Get The Shot)
09 novembre 2025: TOULOUSE (31) - Bikini (+ Get The Shot)
11 novembre 2025: MADRID (SP) - Mon Live (+ Get The Shot)
12 novembre 2025: BILBAO (SP) - Santana27 (+ Get The Shot)
13 novembre 2025: BIARRITZ (64) - Atabal (+ Get The Shot)
14 novembre 2025: BORDEAUX (33) - Rocher de Palmer (+ Get The Shot)
15 novembre 2025: CAEN (14) - Le Cargo (+ Get The Shot)
16 novembre 2025: NANTES (44) - Stereolux (+ Get The Shot)
22 novembre 2025: PARIS (75) - Olympia (+ Get The Shot)
30 novembre 2025: BRUXELLES (BE) - La Madeleine (+ Deez Nuts)
01 décembre 2025: HAMBOURG (DE) - Knust
02 décembre 2025: BERLIN (DE) - SO 36 (+ Deez Nuts)
03 décembre 2025: PRAGUE (CZ) - Palac Akropolis (+ Deez Nuts)
05 décembre 2025: MILAN (ITA) - Legend Club (+ Deez Nuts)
06 décembre 2025: GENEVE (SUI) - PTR/L'Usine (+ Deez Nuts)
07 décembre 2025: MUNICH (DE) - Backstage Halle (+ Deez Nuts)
08 décembre 2025: LEIPZIG (DE) - Täubchenthal (+ Deez Nuts)
09 décembre 2025: COLOGNE (DE) - Club Volta (+ Deez Nuts)
10 décembre 2025: LUXEMBOURG (LUX) - Den Atelier (+ Deez Nuts)
