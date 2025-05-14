Infos précédentes :

Katatonia - Dethroned &amp; UncrownedKatatonia temporel - 14/05

Katatonia a sorti "Temporal". Il sera présent sur Nightmares as extensions of the waking state attendu pour le 6 juin chez Napalm Records. La fiche disque a été ajoutée à l'agenda des sorties. [plus d'infos]

Katatonia-Nightmares as extensions of the waking state
Katatonia
LP : Nightmares as extensions of the waking state
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 06/06/2025
Thrice
The liquid eye
Wind of no change
Lilac
Temporal
Departure trails
Warden
The light which I bleed
Efter solen
In the event of

