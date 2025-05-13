Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 13/05/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 13/05/2025 à 08:00.
Wolves at the Gate et l'horloge de la mort - 13/05
Wolves at the Gate a sorti un nouveau titre extrait de son prochain effort studio Wasteland à paraître le 30 mai. Le clip de "Death clock" est ici. [plus d'infos]
Wolves At The Gate
LP : Wasteland
Label : Solid State Records
Date de sortie : 30/05/2025
Solid State Records
Int(r)o
(The wasteland) pain
Parasite
Synthetic sun
Wandering
Law of the (waste) land
Smoke (false devils)
Withering
Death clock
Wasting
Memento mori
Wanting
Unrest
