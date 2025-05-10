Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 10/05/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 10/05/2025 à 08:00.
Praetor dans la spirale de l'addiction - 10/05
The spiral of addiction de Praetor est sorti vendredi 2 mai chez Metal East Productions. Un clip est proposé pour "Carefully selected". [plus d'infos]
Praetor
LP : The spiral of addiction
Label : Metal East Productions
Date de sortie : 02/05/2025
LP : The spiral of addiction
Label : Metal East Productions
Date de sortie : 02/05/2025
The spiral of addiction
Carefully selected
People pleaser
Full moon rising
Wicked tongue
Traitors in disguise
Left inagony
Ashes
Walking a tightrope
The lion
Carefully selected
People pleaser
Full moon rising
Wicked tongue
Traitors in disguise
Left inagony
Ashes
Walking a tightrope
The lion
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires