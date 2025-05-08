Posté par M!ke.
Botch en ultime live - 08/05
Botch a annoncé la sortie d'un ultime album live, 061524, à paraître le 27 juin chez Sargent House. Un extrait est dispo sur YouTube et le BandCamp des américains pour le fameux "To our friends in the great white North". [plus d'infos]
Botch
Live : 061524 (Live)
Label : Sargent House
Date de sortie : 27/06/2025
Intro
To our friends in the great white North
Mondrian was a liar
John Woo
Spaim
Japam
Framce
Oma
Thank God for worker bees
One twenty two
Vietmam
Transitions from persona to object
Hutton's great heat engine
Afghamistam
C. Thomas Howell as the "Soul man"
St. Matthew / Hives
