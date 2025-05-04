Infos précédentes :

Sparks-Mad!Sparks dévoué - 04/05

Sparks a sorti un nouveau single de son prochain effort studio Mad! à paraître le 23 mai chez Transgressive Records, "My devotion". [plus d'infos]

Sparks-Mad!
Sparks
LP : Mad!
Label : Transgressive Records
Date de sortie : 23/05/2025
Do things my own way
Jansport backpack
Hit me baby
Running up a tab at the hotel for the fab
My devotion
Don't dog it
In daylight
I-405 rules
A long red light
Drowned in a sea of tears
A little bit of light banter
Lord have mercy

