Acres-The hostAcres est là encore - 03/05

"Around again" d'Acres a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le nouvel album The host est dispo depuis hier chez Solid State Records. [plus d'infos]

Acres-The host
Acres
LP : The host
Label : Solid State Records
Date de sortie : 02/05/2025
Bloodlust
Not so different
Staring at the sun
Built to bleed
Your goodbye
Steal the light
Around again

