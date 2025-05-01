Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 01/05/2025 à 08:00.
Heaven Shall Burn - IconoclastHSB confondeur - 01/05

Heaven Shall Burn sort son nouvel effort studio le 27 juin chez Century Media. Un nouvelle ogive sonore de cet album est dispo avec ce "Confounder". [plus d'infos]

Heaven Shall Burn-Heimat
Heaven Shall Burn
LP : Heimat
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 27/06/2025
Ad arma
War is the father of all
My revocation of compliance
Confounder
Empowerment
A whisper from above
Imminence
Those left behind
Ten days in may
Numbered days (feat. Jesse Leach de Killswitch Engage)
Dora
A silent guard
Inter arma
Keinen schritt zurück (feat. Donots)
Schweineherbst (feat. Dÿse)
Eisenkopf
Destroy fascism (Too good to steal from edition)

