Aborted sans batteur - 22/04
Aborted a annoncé le départ de son batteur Ken Bedene avec effet immédiat. Il officiait derrière les fûts depuis 15 ans au sein du combo. C'est Kévin Paradis (Benighted) qui le remplace pour les prochaines dates du groupe pour la promotion de Vault of horrors sorti au printemps dernier. [plus d'infos]
Aborted
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Dreadbringer
Condemned to rot
Brotherhood of sleep
Death cult
Hellbound
Insect politics
The golgothan
The shape of hate
Naturom demonto
Malevolent haze
